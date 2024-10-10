Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of RLI (RLI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of RLI (NYSE:RLI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for RLI is $169.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of $156.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RLI is 1,378MM, a decrease of 15.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.20%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 42,448K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,439K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 30.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,314K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 52.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 1,197K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RLI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.