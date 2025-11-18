Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Revolution Medicines (RVMD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Revolution Medicines (NasdaqGS:RVMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is $81.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $69.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is 19MM, an increase of 2,481.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.40%, an increase of 24.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 211,702K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 14,626K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,326K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,356K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,591K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 51.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,813K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,260K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 83.43% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 9,455K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 7,601K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

