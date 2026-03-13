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Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Republic Services (RSG) with Peer Perform Recommendation

March 13, 2026 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.80% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $247.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $192.11 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from its latest reported closing price of $225.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 16,011MM, a decrease of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an decrease of 578 owner(s) or 27.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.23%, an increase of 30.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.02% to 190,043K shares. RSG / Republic Services, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RSG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,766K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,866K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,269K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,345K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 53.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,070K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 84.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,773K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,846K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 11.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Republic Services, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Republic Services, Inc.-> See our take on Republic Services, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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