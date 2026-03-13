Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Republic Services (RSG) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.80% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $247.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $192.11 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from its latest reported closing price of $225.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 16,011MM, a decrease of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an decrease of 578 owner(s) or 27.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.23%, an increase of 30.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.02% to 190,043K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,766K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,866K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,269K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,345K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 53.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,070K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 84.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,773K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,846K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 11.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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