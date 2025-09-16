Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (RNR.PRG) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RNR.PRG) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR.PRG is 0.32%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 6,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 7.38% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 859K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 769K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 2.65% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 578K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 363K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.