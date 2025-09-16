Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (RNR.PRF) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RNR.PRF) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR.PRF is 0.29%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.40% to 1,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 4.95% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 1.99% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 182K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 11.74% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 2.85% over the last quarter.

