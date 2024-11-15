Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:REGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (WBAG:REGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.49%, an increase of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 120,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,480K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,490K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,277K shares , representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 94.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,298K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,346K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,255K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 7.21% over the last quarter.

