Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:REGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.38% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $1,191.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $828.20 to a high of $1,365.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.38% from its latest reported closing price of $756.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 13,544MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.49%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 115,699K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,480K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,490K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,277K shares , representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 94.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,298K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,346K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,255K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

