Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of QXO (QXO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of QXO (NYSE:QXO) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in QXO. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 23.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QXO is 0.80%, an increase of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.78% to 370,265K shares. The put/call ratio of QXO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 109,409K shares representing 18.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 46,909K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Finepoint Capital holds 24,468K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,934K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QXO by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Affinity Partners GP holds 16,411K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madrone Advisors holds 10,941K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

silversun technologies, inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. the company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. it also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. in addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. it serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the united states. the company was formerly known as trey resources, inc. and changed its name to silversun technologies, inc. in june 2011. silversun technologies, inc. was founded

