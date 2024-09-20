Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Quanta Services (LSE:0KSR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Quanta Services (LSE:0KSR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is 294.96 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 260.65 GBX to a high of 332.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of 284.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 20,446MM, a decrease of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSR is 0.40%, an increase of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 153,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,368K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 83.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,236K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,599K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,629K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,757K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 4.99% over the last quarter.

