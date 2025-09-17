Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PRS) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PRS) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $27.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.79 to a high of $32.92. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of $25.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 55,216MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRS is 0.22%, an increase of 33.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 3,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 4.33% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 865K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 408K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 3.79% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares , representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 169K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.