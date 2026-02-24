Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NasdaqGS:PRAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.62% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $597.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $1,307.25. The average price target represents an increase of 74.62% from its latest reported closing price of $342.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 90MM, an increase of 1,102.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 15.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.54%, an increase of 184.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.77% to 30,146K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 2.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,240K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares , representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 133.38% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,996K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 337.94% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,255K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,126K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing an increase of 38.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 636.22% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 965K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares , representing a decrease of 145.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 116.07% over the last quarter.

