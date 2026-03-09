Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Portillo's (PTLO) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Portillo's (NasdaqGS:PTLO) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.80% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Portillo's is $7.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 58.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Portillo's is 817MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portillo's. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 31.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTLO is 0.05%, an increase of 51.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.39% to 61,959K shares. The put/call ratio of PTLO is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,995K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,840K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 29.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,279K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 31.95% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,836K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,725K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,280K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.