Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Pfizer (BVC:PFE) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Pfizer (BVC:PFE) with a Underperform recommendation.

There are 3,946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.42%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.95% to 4,515,217K shares.

BlackRock holds 436,001K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,117K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,573K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 163,727K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166,320K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 85.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145,438K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,294K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 130,144K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,280K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 9.44% over the last quarter.

