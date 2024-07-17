Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Peloton Interactive (WBAG:PTON) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Peloton Interactive (WBAG:PTON) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.10%, an increase of 23.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 354,126K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 26,280K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,259K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 34.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,257K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,217K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,683K shares , representing a decrease of 35.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 52.78% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 12,131K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,519K shares , representing an increase of 29.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 11,288K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

