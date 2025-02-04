Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Oruka Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ORKA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.29% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oruka Therapeutics is $44.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 210.29% from its latest reported closing price of $14.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oruka Therapeutics. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 711.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKA is 0.53%, an increase of 64,835.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26,243.97% to 25,058K shares. The put/call ratio of ORKA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,212K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 3,086K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 1,851K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 1,370K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,235K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company.

