Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:OLMA) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.98% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals is $46.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 230.98% from its latest reported closing price of $14.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 9MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 17.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLMA is 0.31%, an increase of 172.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.50% to 90,935K shares. The put/call ratio of OLMA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 8,509K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares , representing an increase of 19.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 266.35% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 7,544K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 154.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,710K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 46.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 369.39% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,296K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 3,301K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.