Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Waters (WAT) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Waters (NYSE:WAT) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.52% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waters is 272.40. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.52% from its latest reported closing price of 297.79.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,074MM, an increase of 2.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.22%, an increase of 13.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 64,053K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,806K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,521K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,371K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 592.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,069K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 5.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,836K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Waters Background Information



Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

