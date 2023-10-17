Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Waste Management (WM) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is 183.80. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $212.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from its latest reported closing price of 159.84.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 21,445MM, an increase of 7.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

Waste Management Declares $0.70 Dividend

On August 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $159.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 352,007K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 35,234K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,680K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,637K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 1.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,814K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,292K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,023K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,281K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 87.94% over the last quarter.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

