Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Vestis (VSTS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 11, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.87% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vestis is 23.02. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.87% from its latest reported closing price of 20.58.

The projected annual revenue for Vestis is 3,018MM, an increase of 6.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestis. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 5,800.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of VSTS is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,922K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

Soros Fund Management holds 762K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

FSOPX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 741K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 367K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

FDSCX - Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund holds 349K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

