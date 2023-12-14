News & Insights

Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Veralto (VLTO) with Peer Perform Recommendation

December 14, 2023 — 01:29 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veralto is 82.11. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of 77.74.

The projected annual revenue for Veralto is 5,033MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 7,000.00% in the last quarter. VLTO / Veralto Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VLTO is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VLTO / Veralto Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Geode Capital Management holds 4,446K shares.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 758K shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 643K shares.

FIL holds 290K shares.

Mackenzie Financial holds 269K shares.

