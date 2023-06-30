Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of U-Haul Holding (UHAL) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for U-Haul Holding is 71.20. The forecasts range from a low of 70.50 to a high of $73.29. The average price target represents an increase of 29.45% from its latest reported closing price of 55.00.

The projected annual revenue for U-Haul Holding is 6,749MM, an increase of 14.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in U-Haul Holding. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 15.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHAL is 0.07%, a decrease of 65.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.87% to 9,361K shares. The put/call ratio of UHAL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 719K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 80,872.74% over the last quarter.

Smead Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 7.89% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 511K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 460K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 407K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amerco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMERCO operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers rental of trucks, trailers, and self storage space, as well as provides property and casualty and life insurance products. AMERCO also sells boxes, tapes, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers.

Key filings for this company:

