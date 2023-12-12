Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of TREX (TREX) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of TREX (NYSE:TREX) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TREX is 74.35. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of 72.53.

The projected annual revenue for TREX is 1,085MM, a decrease of 0.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in TREX. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 129,858K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,043K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,717K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,047K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,181K shares, representing a decrease of 28.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,442K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 6.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,393K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 5.29% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

