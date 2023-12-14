Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 535.64. The forecasts range from a low of 439.35 to a high of $666.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of 518.54.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 44,563MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares $0.35 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $518.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.23%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.76%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 389,059K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,755K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,876K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,018K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,032K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,138K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,119K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,275K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,472K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,091K shares, representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

