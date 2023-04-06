Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Textron (TXT) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Textron (NYSE:TXT) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is $85.23. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of $67.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is $13,847MM, an increase of 7.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

International Assets Investment Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AXMNX - Acclivity Mid Cap Multi-Style Fund Acclivity Mid Cap Multi-Style N Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 9.25% over the last quarter.

FUNL - CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 8.68% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Goldman Sachs Multi-Asset Insights Portfolio Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.22%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 209,887K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

See all Textron regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.