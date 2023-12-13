Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is 165.12. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of 157.20.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is 7,142MM, an increase of 31.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 190,358K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,237K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,966K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,086K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,975K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,678K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 5.37% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,553K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

