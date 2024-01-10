Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Summit Hotel Properties (INN) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.26% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Hotel Properties is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.26% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Hotel Properties is 1,061MM, an increase of 45.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Hotel Properties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INN is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 112,698K shares. The put/call ratio of INN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,271K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,535K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,121K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,104K shares, representing a decrease of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 57.60% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,927K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing an increase of 36.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INN by 26.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,426K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INN by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,738K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 23, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

