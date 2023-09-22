Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 50.55. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of 48.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is 2,020MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.30%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.94% to 111,639K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 10,608K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,932K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 3.06% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 6,692K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,952K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,888K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,886K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 3.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,965K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 4,816K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

