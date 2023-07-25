Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Janus International Group Inc - (JBI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Janus International Group Inc - (NYSE:JBI) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.94% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus International Group Inc - is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.94% from its latest reported closing price of 11.45.
The projected annual revenue for Janus International Group Inc - is 1,050MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 150,374K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Clearlake Capital Group holds 52,125K shares representing 35.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wasatch Advisors holds 10,329K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,821K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 8.57% over the last quarter.
Senvest Management holds 6,329K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bamco holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 54.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 103.71% over the last quarter.
Janus International Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.
