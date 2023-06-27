Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.37% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Communications Parent is 35.24. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 117.37% from its latest reported closing price of 16.21.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Communications Parent is 5,836MM, an increase of 0.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Communications Parent. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FYBR is 0.72%, a decrease of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 270,463K shares. The put/call ratio of FYBR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 37,095K shares representing 15.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,205K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 23,455K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,105K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 21,279K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,003K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,264K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 10.21% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,996K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. is an American telecommunications company. The company previously served primarily rural areas and smaller communities, but now also serves several large metropolitan markets.

