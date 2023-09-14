Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of First Advantage (FA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.44% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Advantage is 16.26. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.44% from its latest reported closing price of 13.61.

The projected annual revenue for First Advantage is 860MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Advantage. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FA is 0.16%, an increase of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 158,863K shares. The put/call ratio of FA is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 89,881K shares representing 61.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,816K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,441K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FA by 729.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,988K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,627K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,919K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FA by 18.06% over the last quarter.

First Advantage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Advantage is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers.

