Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for DiamondRock Hospitality is 9.83. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of 9.39.

The projected annual revenue for DiamondRock Hospitality is 1,075MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

DiamondRock Hospitality Declares $0.03 Dividend

On December 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 will receive the payment on January 11, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $9.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 12.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.98 (n=121).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiamondRock Hospitality. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.15%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 252,450K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,157K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,707K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 9,720K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,909K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,888K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,129K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,652K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,891K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,274K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 30.40% over the last quarter.

Diamondrock Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

