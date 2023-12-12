Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.63% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is 37.38. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from its latest reported closing price of 34.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is 1,371MM, an increase of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.34%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 192,569K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,111K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,574K shares, representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,625K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,607K shares, representing a decrease of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 14.96% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,089K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,828K shares, representing a decrease of 30.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,116K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 4.42% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,345K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 37.75% over the last quarter.

AZEK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.