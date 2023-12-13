Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Avantor (AVTR) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.88% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avantor is 23.05. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.88% from its latest reported closing price of 21.98.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is 7,629MM, an increase of 8.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.36%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 752,532K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 72,153K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,673K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 28,077K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,128K shares, representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,298K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,610K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 1.81% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 22,962K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,558K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 22,304K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,041K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

