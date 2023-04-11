Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Array Technologies (ARRY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.46% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $27.78. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.46% from its latest reported closing price of $20.21.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is $1,961MM, an increase of 19.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 450K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Morgan Stanley holds 2,081K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 237.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 50.52% over the last quarter.

Belvedere Trading holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GSAOX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Insights Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 32.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 92.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 12.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.28%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 166,816K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

