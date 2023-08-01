Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Apartment Investment & Management Co. - (AIV) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Apartment Investment & Management Co. - (NYSE:AIV) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 389.80% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apartment Investment & Management Co. - is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 389.80% from its latest reported closing price of 8.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Investment & Management Co. -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIV is 0.14%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 138,536K shares. The put/call ratio of AIV is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,953K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,439K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 3.47% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 9,943K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,837K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 9,932K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Land & Buildings Investment Management holds 9,461K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,799K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 24.67% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,668K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,789K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Apartment Investment & Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

