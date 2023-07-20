Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Analog Devices (ADI) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Analog Devices is 209.44. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.43% from its latest reported closing price of 189.65.

The projected annual revenue for Analog Devices is 12,304MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

Analog Devices Declares $0.86 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.86 per share.

At the current share price of $189.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.49%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.61%, an increase of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.13% to 1,041,438K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 532,164K shares representing 105.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,242K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 11.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,660K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,827K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,394K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Analog Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. The company enables its customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.

