Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Agilent Technologies (A) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is 132.34. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of 133.74.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 7,130MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

Agilent Technologies Declares $0.24 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024 will receive the payment on January 24, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $133.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 1.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 300,740K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,076K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,037K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 546.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,256K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,736K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 15.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,122K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,968K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,113K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,386K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,054K shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

