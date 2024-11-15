Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Moderna (LSE:0A45) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Moderna (LSE:0A45) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.68% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 99.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.53 GBX to a high of 250.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 132.68% from its latest reported closing price of 42.56 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 6,692MM, an increase of 31.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an decrease of 151 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A45 is 0.21%, an increase of 23.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 297,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 42,458K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,449K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 47.17% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 25,032K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,907K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,801K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,558K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 7.99% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 8,556K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 48.72% over the last quarter.

