Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:MIRM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.11% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $149.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.11% from its latest reported closing price of $95.63 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is 566MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 149 owner(s) or 31.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.37%, an increase of 31.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 70,901K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 7,680K shares representing 12.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,795K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,946K shares representing 11.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 49.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,415K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,717K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,585K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 17.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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