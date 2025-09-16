Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of MetLife (MET) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of MetLife (NYSE:MET) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.32% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for MetLife is $95.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.32% from its latest reported closing price of $80.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MetLife is 77,290MM, an increase of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,274 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.26%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 590,729K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 53,182K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,913K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 2.60% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 38,791K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,665K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,227K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,488K shares , representing a decrease of 30.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 29.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,331K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,293K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 10.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,005K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 11.46% over the last quarter.

