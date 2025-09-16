Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MET.PRF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MET.PRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET.PRF is 0.29%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.69% to 7,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,166K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 7.07% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,530K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 3.74% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 726K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 7.56% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 724K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 8.20% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 465K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.