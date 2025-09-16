Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MET.PRE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MET.PRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET.PRE is 0.41%, an increase of 22.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.90% to 5,815K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,549K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 5.55% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,244K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 0.52% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 585K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 5.30% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 584K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 4.86% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 374K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRE by 0.68% over the last quarter.

