Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Match Group (BRSE:4MGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Match Group (BRSE:4MGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4MGN is 0.18%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 295,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 12,065K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares , representing an increase of 88.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 71.27% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,208K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares , representing an increase of 43.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 66.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,556K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 7,884K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares , representing an increase of 75.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 203.61% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 7,274K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4MGN by 48.05% over the last quarter.

