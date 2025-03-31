Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of MasTec (MTZ) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.93% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $175.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.93% from its latest reported closing price of $115.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 16,090MM, an increase of 30.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 12.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.37%, an increase of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 71,604K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 2,130K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,006K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 90.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,994K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,952K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 63.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,875K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

