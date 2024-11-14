Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:MRVI) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.61% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is $11.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 102.61% from its latest reported closing price of $5.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is 516MM, an increase of 86.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.13%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 181,875K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 20,150K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 14,011K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,211K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 22.51% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 10,476K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company.

Braidwell holds 8,353K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,024K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,363K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

