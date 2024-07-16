Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Maplebear (CART) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Maplebear (NasdaqGS:CART) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Maplebear is $43.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of $34.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Maplebear is 3,327MM, an increase of 7.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maplebear. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 42.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CART is 1.06%, an increase of 13.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.80% to 186,892K shares. The put/call ratio of CART is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 41,911K shares representing 15.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,761K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 5.68% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 28,911K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,909K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 37.51% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 10,277K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 9,005K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 8,406K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,969K shares , representing a decrease of 42.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 31.14% over the last quarter.

Carolina Trust BancShares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through the Carolina Trust Bank, it offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, personal and business loans, debit and credit cards, home equity line of credit, cash management, online banking, and mortgages. The company was founded on February 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, NC.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.