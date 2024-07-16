Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Magnite (LSE:0A99) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Magnite (LSE:0A99) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A99 is 0.27%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 119,178K shares.

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,822K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 33.32% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 5,438K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,726K shares , representing a decrease of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 1.07% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,286K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,071K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,714K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 25.28% over the last quarter.

