Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Krystal Biotech (NasdaqGS:KRYS) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.60% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $313.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $389.55. The average price target represents an increase of 24.60% from its latest reported closing price of $251.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 659MM, an increase of 69.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an decrease of 233 owner(s) or 38.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.27%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.10% to 28,599K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,889K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 941K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 810K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 39.08% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 678K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 613K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 31.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.