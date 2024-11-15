Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Johnson & Johnson (SNSE:JNJCL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Johnson & Johnson (SNSE:JNJCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJCL is 0.83%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.22% to 2,050,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 199,952K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76,029K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJCL by 9.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,769K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,665K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJCL by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,107K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJCL by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,799K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,584K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJCL by 92.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.