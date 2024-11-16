Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.83% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $178.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from its latest reported closing price of $154.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 101,016MM, an increase of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.83%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 1,923,291K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 199,952K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76,029K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 9.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,769K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,665K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,107K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,799K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,584K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 92.08% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

